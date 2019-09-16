Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani completes graduation (Pic, Video)

TV actress Palak Sidhwani, who has entered the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Sonu Bhide after Nidhi Bhanusali's exit, is now a graduate. Pictures and a video of Palak Sidhwani's graduation ceremony have now surfaced online, where we can see the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahactress celebrating with her friends.

Palak, who studied in Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, has now completed her degree in Bachelor Of Mass Media. Taking to her Instagram, Sonu aka Palak posted a video from her convocation ceremony with a caption that read, "Let's Nacho graduate ho gayi".

In a picture shared by Palak Shidwani fan page, we can see the actress accepting her graduation certificate.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page