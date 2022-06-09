Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new promo again hints at Dayaben's entry but there's a twist

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEMAKTAB Disha Vakani as Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new promo has taken the Internet by storm. For quite some time, the show has been hinting at Dayaben's entry but they haven't said anything about the return of Disha Vakani, the actress who has played the role since the beginning. In the latest promo of TMKOC, Sundar is seen talking to Jethalaal and promising the Gada family that Daya will return to her home in Mumbai soon. Soon after Jethalaal, Bapuji and Baga are seen rejoicing. What follows is Sundar scheming with his friends about Daya being present in Mumbai as well as Ahmedabad.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new promo

The caption of the promo on the channel's Instagram account read, "Aakhir kya hai Sundar ka naya tigdam? Dekhiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah,Mon-Sat raat 8:30 baje, sirf Sony SAB par. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmahOnSonySab (sic)." Watch the video here:

Is Disha Vakani returning to TMKOC?

As speculations about Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta are on the rise, producer Asit Modi finally broke his silence on the ongoing reports of Disha's return to the show. He has informed that she will not be entering the show and they will be introducing a new face for Dayaben's role. While talking to ETimes, Asit said, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon."

Also Read | Disha Vakani to NOT return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi confirms new Dayaben's entry soon

On being asked about her replacement, Asit said, "The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting."

"We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated," he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running without Dayaben's character since 2017. She is one of the most loved characters on the show. As the makers decide to bring a new face, the question is will the audience accept anyone else except Disha Vakani?