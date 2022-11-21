Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta meets with a 'small accident' in Germany

Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta informed her fans that she hurt her knee and has to cut short her Germany trip.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2022 13:52 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Munmun Dutta recently met with a 'small accident' because of which she had to cut short her Germany trip. The actress has been one of the most popular names in TMKOC and enjoys a huge fan base. Munmun keeps her followers updated on her whereabouts. Talking to her Instagram story, the TV actress informed that she hurt her knee.

Munmun Dutta wrote, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad.Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home." While Munmun did not reveal any further details, her fans gor worried about her. Taking to her postsm one fans wrote, "hope you are not badly hurt." Another said, "get well soon."

Check out the post here-

Lately, the actress was sharing many stunning photos from Switzerland. She wrote, "How much is too much hot Chocolate?.. Well it doesn’t matter I guess kyunki 'Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai'"

In another post, she said, "A visit to the Lindt Home Of Chocolate - A museum I was super excited to see up close."

 

