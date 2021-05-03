Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAVAKANIOFFICIAL Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers waiting for Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return. Will she say yes?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and popular shows on the small screen. Time and again, the show has proved its popularity by staying on the top of TRP charts. Not just the twists and turns but also the cast makes it an interesting watch. One amongst those was actress Disha Vakani who was known for playing the crucial role of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's wife Dayaben in the daily soap. However, she went on indefinite maternity leave and ever since 2017 has not returned to the team. Fans every now and then become hopeful of her return but get disappointed when the reports get no confirmation. Now, the show's producer Asit Modi has finally spilled beans upon the same in an interview and said that they are still waiting for her to come back.

Yes, that's true! When Asit Modi was asked about the actress' return to the show, he told ETimes, "I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now I don't feel Daya's return or Popatlal's wedding is important.

In the pandemic, there are more serious issues and I feel all those matters can wait. We have to think of safety protocols and continue shooting so that livelihoods are not affected. Also, the bio-bubble format is quite effective and if we get permission for it, I would like to work in that format."

Not just him, but even the show's director Malav Rajda on his Instagram post got a fan request to cast a new actor as Dayaben. Replying to the person, he commented, "@shindepooja91 mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge (if I ask for too much, they will get a new director)...its not in my hands at all...i just direct the show...dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of other things...but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best)."

Speaking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has claimed to be on the top spot on Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows last year. It is based on the life of a Gujrati family who lives in a society called Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society.