TMKOC makers REACT to Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi's non-payment claims: 'Unfortunately, she...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TMKUC_WORLD Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi

Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah two years ago in 2020. She played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta for 12 years before she bid adieu to the show. Recently, the actress claimed that she is yet to receive her dues for the last few months that she worked in TMKOC. However, the makers have refused the same, saying, that they have reached out to her a number of times for the final settlement. They also revealed that Neha has not finished her formalities yet.

TMKOC makers issue statement

Neha, who was paired with Shailesh Lodha (Tarak Mehta) in the show, earlier revealed that she is yet to receive her pending dues. Reacting to her claims, an official statement was released by the production house, which read, "We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta a multiple times to complete the formalities with us."

"Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication since the past two years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish that she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers, who have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action," the statement added. ALSO READ: TMKOC: Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi claims she is yet to receive her dues, says 'want my money'

Neha Mehta's statement

The actress, fondly called Anjali Bhabhi told Etimes, "I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money." Meanwhile, the actress was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms that deals with societal issues. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows.