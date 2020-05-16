Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Know when Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's real parents featured on the show

One of the most popular television shows of the small screen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans from the past 12 years. The first episode aired on July 28, 2008, and ever since then it has kept the fans glued to the screen. Not just the storyline or the witty plot, the actors who have been playing major roles have kept the show going on for so long. One amongst those was actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the daily soap and despite the fact that she's no more a part of the show is still very close to the audience who every now and then talk about her return.

Disha was paired opposite Dilip Joshi who portrayed the role of Jethalal but went on maternity leave more than 2 years ago. When the news of her comeback started doing rounds, there came reports of her having issued with the makers. Since then, every now and then there is an air about her arrival in the show. Not only this, once reports claimed that the makers are considering another option which was refuted by the director Asit Modi who said that there is no need for the character as the show is doing really well in terms of TRPs.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dayaben and Jethalal

Return or not, we really aren't sure but one thing which has caught our eyes is an interesting piece of news which says that not just her brother but her real-life mother and father have also featured on the show. The role of Dayaben's brother Sundarlal (played by Mayur Vakani) is Disha's brother in real-life too. And a report in a leading portal suggests that her parents played the role of Champaklal Gada's relatives. For the unversed, Champaklal Gada happens to be Jethalal's father and Dayaben's father-in-law.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Disha Vakani's parents

Talking about the current scenario, the shooting of the new episodes of all daily soaps have been put to halt due to the current coronavirus situation in the country.

Catch a glimpse of Disha from TMKOC here:

