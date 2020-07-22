Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 22 new episode: Babuji goes missing from Gokuldham society

Image Source : PR Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 22 new episode Jethalal is worried as Babuji goes missing (In Pics)

There is indeed great news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as the latest episode of the popular show is all set to air tonight after almost a four-month break. Not only fans, but the actors of the show are also elated to be back on screen and give viewers an ideal dose of entertainment. In tonight's episode, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is seen getting extremely anxious as he can't seem to find his Bapuji anywhere in the GokulDham society. A stressed Jethalal, keen on finding his father, tries to break the lock of the society's gate. Just thenMandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide catches him and stops him from going outside amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The TMKOC team started shooting with a 'bang' a few days back and have been taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and their team safe from COVID-19. They are strictly adhering to guidelines given by the officials to keep coronavirus at bay.

Earlier, pictures and videos from the sets of the show surfaced online. One of them showcased the crew members getting clicked, with their face masks on.

About getting back on sets, Munmun Dutta aka Babita, had recently said in an interview, “Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too.”

