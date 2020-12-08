Image Source : FILE IMAGE/ INSTAGRAM/AMBIKA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Instagram account of THIS actor gets hacked, informs Mrs. Hathi aka Ambika

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the much-talked shows of the small screen, which is quite evident from the TRP charts week after week. the show always catches attention either because of its plot of for its co-stars, especially Disha Vakani who was seen playing the role of Dayaben in the show. Well, the show has again captured the attention of everyone but this time for an altogether new reason. It has come to light that the social media handle of actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who is seen playing the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodi in the comedy-drama has been hacked. Yes, that's true and the information about the same was shared by her co-star Ambika Ranjankar.

Ambika in her recent post informed fans that the Instagram handle of Jennifer has been hacked and they are trying to resolve the problem. She even asked everyone to ignore the DMs (Direct messages) or replies till further notice. Ambika wrote, "Jennifers account is hacked... if you get any dm or replies from her, Pl ignore it.. till further informed...Jennifer is trying her best to get back her account, I request her fans to be a little patient and pray that she gets back her account successfully."

This isn't the first time that handle of any celebrity has got hacked as just recently Anupamaa’s lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey’s Instagram account was hacked and deactivated.

Coming back to what's up with the show recently, Goli and Tapu recently decided to have a table tennis match after which they decided that the one who loses will give a treat. Watch the episode to know what happened next.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was termed the most-searched TV show in Yahoo's annual list of 2020. Knowing the fact, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal got excited and thanked fans for their support.