Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to return only for one episode?

The return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is much-awaited by Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and fans alike.Television's most popular comedy serial TMKOC is well liked by the audience and that's why the show also shows its dominance in the TRP list. However. the TRP of the show had fallen a bit for some time due to the absence of popular character Dayaben which was portrayed by actress Disha Vakani. She took maternity leave in 2017 and ever since, fans have been waiting for her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with bated breath.

While there have been several reports of Disha's return to the show in the past, the latest buzz has it that she will definitely make her comeback but only fotr one episode only that too for just a video call.

According to sources, in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Baga will be seen telling Jethalal about his dream in which he sees Jethalal sick. Baga scares Jethalal and says that his dream always comes true. In such a situation Jethalal thinks of Dayaben who would have been there to take care of him.

If Baga's dream comes true then the audience will be able to see Dayaben once again in the show. Fans say that Baga's dream is a hint from makers about the return of Disha Vakani. Fans are also excited about Disha's return to the show. Daya Ben's return to the show will once again bring the show's TRP to the top once again.

Disha Vakani has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah since the beginning of the show. The audience has also given a lot of love to her Dayaben's character and her return will surely put a smile across everyone's faces.

