 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani really returning? Husband Mayur Pandya reveals truth

The daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still surrounded by confusion revolving around the return of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. She went on a maternity break in the year 2017 and even after two years her fans felt a void in the show. From quite some time, there have been speculations about her return in the show but nothing is confirmed as of now. In a recent episode, it was shown how Dayaben calls Jethala and speaks in her calling him 'Tappu ke papa.'

Well, the recent report might be a shocker for her fans. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress' husband Mayur Padia has revealed that she is yet to take a decision on shooting full time soon. He said, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

Meanwhile, a promo of the show is doing rounds on the internet which is being called her comeback scene. However, there is no clarity about the same yet.

The producer, Asit Modi seemed happy on the actress's involvement even for a small segment and said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

