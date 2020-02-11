Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji goes against everyone to wear Jethalal's ring, what's brewing?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji goes against 'mahila manda' Jethalal's ring, what's brewing?

One of the most popular TV soaps Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going on successfully for over 11 years now. It grabbed eyeballs for various reasons be it its plot or Jethalal and Babita Ji's cute angle or the question on the return of Disha Vakani who played the popular role of Dayaben in the show. Well, the show has been doing really well despite her absence and the makers keep on adding a new twist to the tale to keep up with the excitement. Yet again, a new angle has been added which includes a 'magical ring.'

In the latest episode, we saw how Jethala called for an urgent meeting of the Gokuldham society members in the society compound, early morning at 8.30 AM. Everyone arrives on time with curiosity to know about what's happening. The upcoming episode will show Jethalal talk about the 'chamatkaari angooti' and the positive responses he got after wearing the same. He asks everyone to wear the same to bring good luck which leaves everyone divided into two groups. On one hand, where the women got influenced, men, on the other refused to believe in the rubbish. This resulted in a fight between the mahila mandal and purush mandal of Gokuldham.

In the upcoming episode, the fans will witness the women convincing their husbands to wear the ring and its powers. The men will also try to explain to the women that all this is merely a marketing gimmick and nothing like magical powers exist. Iyer will likewise proceed to blame Jethalal for attempting to bring in cash by offering counterfeit vows to other people. In spite of the fact that Jethalal turns out with all due respect, no one trusts him.

Be that as it may, at long last after all the conversations, Jethalal's closest companion Babita ji will consent to wear the ring to help him. She will do as such in an expectation that Iyer's advancement, which has been held up for quite a while, will come through.

