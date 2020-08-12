Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal’s cryptic hints makes Jethaa Lal queasy

Image Source : PR Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 13 episode: Sundar Lal’s cryptic hints makes Jethaa Lal queasy

The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, are an out of the normal set of incidences. Sundar Lal who has a reputation for putting Jethaa Lal in jeopardy makes an impromptu visit to Mumbai but does not visit his brother-in-law’s house. Instead over a phone call, he informs Jethaa Lal that he wants to break some news to him and pleads that they meet outside in an open space and not at home.

It all begins when Jetha Lal receives a call from Sundar Lal who is sounding anxious and scared. Sundar Lal asks him to move away from the presence of anyone around and talk to him in isolation. He then weaves words of suspense making Jethaa Lal concerned and suspicious. Jethaa Lal is almost confident that Sundar Lal must have again gotten into trouble with someone whom he owes money. But even that doubt is put to rest by Sundar Lal who clarifies that if it were about money, he simply would’ve called him instead of travelling all the way to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. He then informs Jethaa Lal that he wants to confide something so serious that the only way to do it was meeting him alone and in-person but not at home.

What is Sundar Lal going to tell Jethaa Lal? Is this something really serious or is it one of his pranks? Will Jethaa Lal take the bait again? Of course, there is something different about Sundar Lal’s demeanour but there is no way to tell if it means headache for Jethaa Lal or if it’s something that make him jump with joy. In either case, viewers can expect a big surprise packed in an assortment of laughter and comedy that will leave them in splits.

