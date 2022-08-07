Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi breaks silence on Shailesh Lodha's exit; watch video here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASIT MODI, NAVEEN KUKREJA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running television show in India and there's no denying the fact that its popularity is widespread. People feel connected to each of its characters and when the news of Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta's exit from the show surfaced in the public domain it broke several hearts. After Disha Vakani aka Dayaben quitting the show, this came as a shock for the viewers. There are also reports that Raj Anandkat known for playing the role of Tapu will be saying goodbye to the show. Howvere, there's no official confirmation about the same.

Finally, TMKOC's producer Asit Modi has broken his silence on the leading cast of the show making and exit and the future of the show. In a video message which is being circulated on social media platforms, Asit can be heard saying that he wants to keep the whole team together but if some people choose to move out of the show saying that they have given enough to the show and want to explore more opportunities, he still asks them to give it another thought.

Asit said, "Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak seemit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye. Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi."

Take a look:

In May, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha is quitting TMKOC as he is not able to explore other opportunities coming his way because of the show and he turned down many of them. But he didn't want to waste his time any further and say 'no' to any new offer coming his way.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on not appearing on Koffee With Karan. The reason will shock you

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'. The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.

Also read: Tejasswi Prakash is too hot to handle in printed saree & backless blouse; see pics

Latest Entertainment News