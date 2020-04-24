Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Are Sonu and Goli dating each other? Look what Palak Sidhwani has to say

One of the hit shows of the small screen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for over 11 years now. The show has been entertaining the masses through its comic outline and every actor and actress have a fan following of their own. Now that everyone has been working hard a lot together for such a long time, it is general for them to get close to each other and share a warm blood. But sometimes fans can misunderstand this feeling and take it as a romantic involvement and it is exactly what happened with actress Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in the show.

What happened was that amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, she decided to use the free time by interacting with her fans who have been dying to see their favourite characters. However, she had to face a really weird question from one of her fans which left her all surprised. One of her admirers asked Palak if she is in a relationship with her co-star Kush Shah, who is seen portraying the role of Goli in the show. Palak completely denied about the same and said, "Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai" (Are you insane? Kush is a really good friend to me).

Talking about Palak, she was the one replaced Nidhi Bhanushali last year after the latter announced that she would focus on her higher studies. After Palak's entry, people were doubtful of her since Nidhi was a part of the show for 6 years however her performance was praised by everyone.

Coming back to the show, the fans are these days missing the Gokuldham society residents because of the fact that coronavirus lockdown has halted the shooting of films, TV serials as well as digital shows.

Meanwhile, the makers are making the old episode run for the entertainment of the fans. The show features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.

