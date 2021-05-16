Image Source : INSTA: DILIPJOSHIJETHALAL/MTVSPLITSVILLA Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Splitsvilla contestant to play detective's role in Dilip Joshi's show

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going over on Television for over 13 years now. Week after week, it manages to grab a spot on the BARC TRP list, all thanks to the uniqueness of the makers. Every now and then, new twists and turns in the form of new storylines or characters are introduced in order to keep up the excitement of the fans. Yet again, when the makers gave a new angle to the show by depicting the story of the current situation where prices of injections and medicines for COVID-19 have increased in the black market. The show will now feature a new actor who will be seen playing the role of a detective. The character will be played by none other than ex-Splitsvilla contestant Aradhana Sharma who has also been a part of 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.'

Yes, that's true! The report was confirmed by Aaradhna herself in an interview with ETimes where she even opened up about having a fangirl moment with Dilip Joshi. Speaking about the same, she said, "Actually working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a fan moment for me as we have been seeing them for such a long time. Being a part of such an iconic show is a wonderful opportunity. It’s a very amazing experience."

For those unversed, Dilip is seen playing the crucial role of Jethalal in the daily soap. In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown how Popatlal who is a journalist gets on a mission in busting a racket of black market of medicines with his assistant and Dr Hathi. While Aaradhna will be the one who will be seen supporting the black marketers.

Sharing about her experience of the first time she saw Dilip Joshi, Aaradhan said, "It was like a fan moment when I met Dilip Joshi. He was standing in front of me and it was like the moment stopped. You can say it as dream come true."

She spilled beans about her role and said that it is of a detective who works for a goon and does all the deals on behalf of that goon.

Aradhana was seen as a contestant in MTV reality show Splitsvilla season 2. The love-filled show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. Currently, viewers are witnessing the ongoing Splitsvilla season 13, also known as X3.

Watch a glimpse of Aradhana in Splitsvilla here: