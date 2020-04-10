Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria’s building sealed after 3 residents test COVID-19 positive

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the situation in the country is getting worse with each passing day. Many new confirmed COVID-19 cases are coming forward daily. Three more such cases were reported in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria's building in Mumbai. Tanmay plays the role of Baagha in the popular comedy show. According to the reports in Spotboye, his building in Kandivali West has been sealed as three people tested positive for coronavirus.

Talking to the publication, Tanmay Vekaria confirmed that his building has been sealed due to coronavirus cases. He said, "The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday." The actor further informed that they are having difficulty in managing the daily essential and the security guys in his building are helping them out in this matter. "Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises."

Tanmay also revealed that none of the infected people in his building had a travel history and are currently admitted in Seven Hills Hospital. The actor wishes for their speedy recovery.

Earlier, TV actors Ankita Lokhande, Shivin Narang and Sushant Singh's building complex have also been sealed by the BMC after coronavirus cases popped up. The societies have also been sanitized and no one is allowed to step out of the house even to buy the daily essentials. Reacting to the shutdown, Shivin told TOI, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

