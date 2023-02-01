Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha has lakhs in pending dues from show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IAMSHAILESHLODHA Actor Shailesh Lodha's dues after he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been pending

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV. Even as it has managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience, the story behind the scenes of India's most loved serials is rather dubious. Over the years many actors have quit the show for various reasons and the actors who have replaced them haven't been able to live up to the expectations of the audience. Now, it has been alleged that Shailesh Lodha, who quit the show back in May last year after playing the role of Taarak Mehta for over a decade, has lakhs in unpaid dues.

Why Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

While Shailesh Lodha quietly quit TMKOC last year and started hosting Waah Bhai Waaah on Shemaroo TV, the real reason behind him bidding adieu to the comedy show has come forward. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Shailesh and the showrunner had an altercation and he left the show without notice. A source in the matter was quoted as saying, "He (Shailesh) felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. He has maintained a dignified silence since then.”

Money remains to be paid to Shailesh Lodha

Reportedly, lakhs in dues are pending that need to be paid to Shailesh Lodha. This is a serious allegation that has been levied against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The source shared in the matter that Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. "It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed,” they shared.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that similar issues were faced by actors Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Mehta and Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu, when they quit TMKOC.

