Swaragini actress Nupur Alankar sells off jewellery to pay bills

Nupur Alankar sells off jewellery to pay bills

Television actress Nupur Alankar has been hit hard by The Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank crisis. Nupur who featured in a couple of TV shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Phulwa and Swaragini to name a few said that she had to sell off her jewellery to meet her daily needs. In a coversation with Times of India, the TV actress said that her entire savings was in the PMC bank and as her account has been frozen, she has no option but to sell off her jewellery.

The actress said that she had to borrow money from colleagues and friends to meet her daily expenses. ''I had to borrow Rs. 3,000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs. 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs. 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money," Nupur told TOI.

The actress said she is going through 'a major financial crisis'. I had accounts in other banks, too, which I transferred to this bank a few years ago. Little did I know that my family members and my life savings will be frozen like this... How am I expected to survive without money? Should I mortgage my house now? Why is there a cap on my own hard-earned money? I have been diligently paying income tax, so why am I suffering today?' she said.

Neither her credit or debit cards are functional and this has only escalated her problems. The actress said she isn't eligible for a loan anymore. Even tellecallers hang up when she says that he accounts were in PMC Bank.

For unversed, PMC Bank crisis began in September ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.