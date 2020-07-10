Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has THIS to say on troubled marriage with wife Charu Asopa

Relationships in the entertainment industry are very dicey. At one time you find a couple happily posting pictures and at the other, you hear the two of them getting split. Recently, the duo that came to limelight was none other than Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa. There were reports doing rounds that things between the two are not well just a year after their wedding. This came into light when the two of them took all their wedding photos from their respective social media handles and even unfollowed each other. Not only this, but it was also even being said that Rajeev has been staying in Delhi ever since the lockdown and the two are not in touch with each other. Have a look at what the two of them have to say about all the fiasco being discussed by everyone.

When the actor was asked about the same, he neither denied nor accepted the rumour and told Spotboye, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say." While for Charu, she said, "I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it."

Charu and Rajeev got married in Jue 2019. Ever since then, there have always been talks about ups and downs going on in their relationship. Talking about being in Delhi, Rajeev in the month of June told the portal, "I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say. Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in."

The couple even had their share of thoughts on fights in a relationship. Charu once told HT, "Wherever we go, everyone says we are ‘couple goals’, people tag us with that on Instagram. Kabhi-kabhi bauhaut pressure aa jaata hai. I should tell everyone now- we are not a perfect couple. We fight too. We are imperfect, and that’s perfect. No one and no couple is perfect. Like for example, I am someone who likes to sleep on time, and Rajeev sleeps late. I have this problem that I am not able to sleep till everyone else in the house has slept. We are trying to come to a common ground!"

While Rajeev said, "We fight a lot over petty things, but I guess that’s where it also shows how much we love each other."

On the work front, Rajeev will be making his Bollywood debut with "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" While for Charu, she is a Television actress and is widely known for her roles in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.

