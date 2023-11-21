This is why Ankita Lokhande didn't attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ankita and Sushant started dating on the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ sets

TV Actress Ankita Lokhande who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17 has revealed why she could not attend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. Talking about the untimely death of Sushant, who died by suicide in 2020, the actress said: “Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti. (I didn't even go to his funeral. I just couldn't go. I felt like I couldn't face it. I just couldn't bear to see it).”

ALSO READ | 'Tore his photos': Ankita Lokhande makes SHOCKING revelations about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

During the latest episode, when her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui shared a Shayari on heartbreak, Ankita said she was touched, but requested him to stop as it “hits badly”. The actress then sang SSR-starrer ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ song 'Kaun Tujhe' in the episode.

Ankita was also seen telling Munawar,“Bohot acha insaan tha woh. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein is the worst feeling. (He was a very good person. Whenever I say things like this, it feels so strange. I mean, now it's okay, it's become normal. Vicky was also a friend of Sushant, so you know, he's not in this world anymore, and that is the worst feeling).”

Ankita and Sushant started dating on the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ sets and called it quits after seven years. This was not the first time Ankita was seen talking about Sushant on Bigg Boss. Earlier, she had revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput disappeared from his life overnight. She claimed that people around him started manipulating him after he rose to prominence in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

Latest Entertainment News