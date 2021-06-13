Image Source : YOUTUBE Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's unreleased song from 'Pavitra Rishta' will make you miss late actor

June 14, 2020, came as a shock for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans when they came to know about his death. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment last year and Monday will mark his first death anniversary. As the day came near, memories of the late star came rushing and various throwback videos and pictures started doing rounds on the internet. One amongst those was from his popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' which aired on Zee TV for quite a long time. Co-featuring Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande (Archana), the show saw the actor playing the role of a simple boy Manav. An unreleased song from the show titled 'Jaisi Ho Vaisi Raho' is creating waves on social media and shows the duo romancing on the screen.

Sushant gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Pavitra Rishta' and his character in the show was liked by the audience. After this, he made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2013 with the film 'Kai Po Che' and won the hearts of the fans with his strong performance.

Speaking about the classic show, it recently turned 12 years old and on the occasion, not just Ankita but also Ekta shared emotional posts. Ankita shared a video and wrote, "12 years of Pavitra rishta 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me."

Ekta, on the other hand, wrote, "12 years n a million memories later Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu."

Watch the unseen song from the show here:

On June 14, the entire nation was shocked when Sushant's body was found at his flat in Bandra. Currently, his death case is being investigated by NCB, ED, and NCB. His then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came to the limelight when the late actor's father filed an FIR against her for abetment to suicide. She served a jail term in the drugs case and is currently out on bail.

Sushant's fans from all across the world raise their voice every now and then for justice. On the other hand, before his first death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made a distance from social media.