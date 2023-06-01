Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta clocks 14 years; actress pens emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sushant-Ankita's Pavitra Rishta clocks 14 years

Fourteen years have passed since the television series Pavitra Rishta first graced our screens. This Ekta Kapoor production starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who took on the lead roles of Manav and Archana, respectively. The immense popularity of the show transformed the duo into household names. As Pavitra Rishta reached its 14-year milestone, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to express her heartfelt thoughts in a touching note.

On Thursday, Ankita took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt video. Her post read, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also , the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever."

As soon as she shared post, fans poured love for the iconic serial and many people also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. One user wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput ki yad aa gyi." Another user commented, "Miss you Sushant Singh Rajput." A third user wrote, "Sushant you are missed every minute."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen on the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The pair emerged as the winner. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She then went on to appear in Baaghi 3. Now, she is slated to star in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.

