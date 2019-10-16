Naagin Surbhi Jyoti is making her Bollywood debut. Can you guess the movie?

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti who has won the hearts of many through her shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 3 etc is all set to step into the filmy world. Yes, our very own Zoya or Bela will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Punjabi music artist Jassie Gill. The film is titled as Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai and is produced by Penn Productions.

The genre of the film, as per the latest reports is a romantic comedy and it also stars Nilu Kohli and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. From the past few days, she has been posting stories on her social media handle with her co-stars without any details. This isn’t the first time she will be seen in a film as previously, she worked in Punjabi movies such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De.

Talking about Jassie, his full name is Jasdeep Singh Gill and was also seen in Bollywood movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, having Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Jassi is also known for some popular Punjabi tracks like Ik Tera, Laden etc.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News