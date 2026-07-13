Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri reveal daughter's name 'Seher' on her one-month birthday

New Delhi:

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti, who got famous after playing the role of Zoya Faruqi in Qubool Hai, and her husband Sumit Suri are basking in the happiness of being parents. As one month passed since the birth of their baby, the couple made many people happy by announcing the name of their daughter, Seher, via a touching post on social media.

Celebrating their daughter's one-month-old birthday, Surbhi and Sumit have shared sweet pictures of their little bundle of joy with a loving message on social media.

Surbhi's heartfelt post

'ॐ ॥ सहर | Seher. Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter. #happyonemonth,' the actress wrote in her Instagram post. The post has garnered lot of love in the comment section.

Why the name holds a special meaning for Surbhi Jyoti

For fans of Qubool Hai, the name Seher carries a deeper significance. It was the name of one of Surbhi Jyoti's characters in the show's second half.

For those unfamiliar, Surbhi initially played Zoya Farooqui in the Zee TV drama opposite Karan Singh Grover, who portrayed Asad Ahmed Khan. After Karan exited the show, Raqesh Bapat stepped into the role. The first season concluded with the deaths of both lead characters.

Following the leap, Surbhi returned in a dual role as the twin daughters of Asad and Zoya, Seher Ahmed Khan and Sanam Raza Ibrahim. The male leads in the post-leap storyline were played by Varun Toorkey and Shehzad Shaikh.

Seher seems to be close to the heart of Surbhi Jyoti. Many years after playing the role of this character, the actress decided to give her daughter the same name which makes it a very emotional gesture for the fans of the show Qubool Hai.

More about the actress

Among the many talented actors in Indian television, Surbhi Jyoti stands out for her performances as Zoya Farooqui and later as the twin sisters Seher and Sanam in the highly rated Zee TV series Qubool Hai. The actress has also performed in numerous hits including Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishqbaaaz as well as in various music videos and online ventures.

In October 2024, Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with her boyfriend Sumit Suri in a private wedding ceremony at the Jim Corbett National Park. They welcomed their daughter, Seher, on June 13, 2026.

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