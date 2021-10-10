Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUPERMODELOFTHEYEAR2 Supermodel of the Year 2: Malaika Arora recalls how she got selected for modelling during her college days

An epitome of perfection, Malaika Arora has been a source of inspiration and a complete charmer, ruling the hearts of many men's and women alike! In the latest episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year 2, the top five models, Eksha, Swapna, Roshni, Thomsina, and Diksha were seen getting awestruck with Malaika's mantra of life and how she maintains her perfect hourglass figure. To your surprise, she will be seen spilling beans on how she is very particular about her food, her workout in order to stay healthy and maintain that glamorous body. And, not to forget how Yoga does wonders for her.

In a spontaneous fashion, Malaika also reveals that she is a big foodie who loves to cook and she has three F’s in her life, namely – Fashion, Food and Fitness which she is most passionate about.

When being asked upon how she commenced her journey in the industry, she went back into time only to reveal how she was at the right place at the right time. It was when she was in college and stepped out with her sister for an ad shoot, the photographer approached her and clicked some test shots which worked in her favor and since then, she hasn’t looked back.

She got to hear that she is too small to be a model, doesn’t have the right complexion but all that didn’t stop her from becoming the diva that she is today. She has been following a simple mantra of being “Unapologetically You” which has always helped her in the long run.

With the top five contestants at MTV Supermodel of the Year 2, the game is getting intense by the day and in the upcoming episode, the contestants will have to prove their might in just one aerial photoshoot creating a magic moment for a print ad. The one with the least score will have to bid goodbye to the show.

Inspiring the top four, Malaika ends the episode on a powerful note asking the girls to keep their stage presence high along with their heads, stilettos and make-up. Catch the extemporaneous episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 with Malaika revealing interesting details about herself only on Supermodel of the Year 2.