Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTVOFFICIAL Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty speaks about struggle of women 'after husband is gone' | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty came in the limelight for all the wrong reasons when her businessman husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a porn case. She took a break from her work and went absent from her judging duties on Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, a few days back, her fans took a sigh of relief when they got to know about her return, thanks to the promos shared by makers. Not only this, but it was reported that she got a warm welcome by the makers, co-judges and contestants that made her emotional. Well now, a new promo shared on the official social media handle of the channel shows the 'Dhadkan' actress talking about women's struggle in the society after a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai.

Reacting to the performance, the actress said, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman."

She continued, "This was reality, this is our history and it just makes me very proud that we come from a country of such fearless women. Mera seena na chauda ho jata hai ke koi bhi situation ho, hum aurato mein wo power hai, ke hum lad sakte hai, uss aurat ke liye jo apne haq ke liye ladti hai, unn sabhi ko aaj mera sashtang dandvat pranam."

In another promo which was shared a few days back, Shilpa who was seen wearing a beautiful blue saree enjoys the performances and showers praises on contestants along with her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

A video of Shilpa walking towards the sets also went viral on the internet. See it here:

For those unversed, Shilpa's husband Raj was arrested on July 19 for alleged creation of pornographic content. He had applied for anticipatory bail in a cyber department case. And now the Bombay High Court had granted interim relief to the businessman. Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

On the professional front, Shilpa recently made her Bollywood comeback through Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Hungama 2' which also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.