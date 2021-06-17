Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty says her husband Raj Kundra 'is perfect but can't sing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty says her husband Raj Kundra 'is perfect but can't sing'

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has become one of the much-loved and watched reality shows of recent times. Not just the performances of the contestants but the judges including-- Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur also drive the fans to watch this dancing show. In an upcoming episode Shilpa will be seen making a candid confession. She stated the fact that her husband Raj Kundra can't sing. In an episode featuring singer Kumar Sanu, the actress will be seen opening up about her personal life.

The makers have recently found a new way to entertain everyone by inviting various celebrities as special judges. In the last few weeks, we saw actors like Suniel Shetty, Govinda, etc gracing the show and getting impressed. Well now, it's time for yet another episode that will cater to the occasion of Father’s Day and will invite legendary singer Kumar Sanu on the show.

The 'Kumar Sanu special episode' which will air this weekend will see the participants showing their moves on some of the hit numbers of the singer. Both Sanu, as well as Anurag Basu, will receive special messages from their children that will make their Father's Day memorable. Not only this but the 'Dhadkan' actress will be seen shaking her legs to some of Kumar Sanu’s tracks wearing a gorgeous white saree. The ace singer will also croon a few of his popular songs to add nostalgia.

Shilpa then requests Sanu to sing "Woh toh hai albela" from the film "Kabhi haan kabhi naa", saying it is one of her husband's favourite tracks.

"Raj is perfect, but he can't sing. The moment my husband tried singing this song, I figured that singing is not and will never be his forte. So, now I hope he takes away the message of how he should actually sing," the actress said.

Sanu shared that he is singing all these songs for the first time on a reality show. After the song, he said: "I have never met Raj Kundra but I would like to tell him, no matter how good or bad a singer he is, I am always ready to help him out whenever he needs me to."

Earlier, Shilpa stepped down as the judge when her husband Raj Kundra, kids Viaan and Samisha and other family members tested positive for COVID-19. In her absence, it was Malaika Arora who took on the responsibility and stepped into her shoes.

"Super Dancer: Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

