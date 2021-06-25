Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor and Anurag Basu groove on Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : SONYTV Neetu Kapoor, Anurag Basu

This weekend, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will welcome veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on the show. As the contestants performed on songs dedicated to the veteran actress, one of the major highlight was when Neetuji invited Anurag Basu to perform with her. Anurag Basu has made it a tradition to dance with the guest judge, and how could he not this time?

The duo performed on on one of Neetuji's son Ranbir Kapoor's most famous songs, 'Galti se Mistake', from the film Jagga Jasoos (Anurag Basu directorial). Later, the rest of the contestants also joined them on stage, which was a delight to watch for everyone.

Moreoever, on Super Dancer – Chapter 4, contestant Neerja and her super guru Bhawna astounded everyone, especially the guest on the show – Neetu Kapoor, this weekend. She gave the duo a standing ovation as they performed on the hit song, 'Haye Re, Haye Re.' All the other three judges praised the duo’s act and were quite keen on highlighting the growth Neerja has shown after every performance and how she overshadows her guru Bhawna at times.



Neetu Kapoor was so taken with Neerja that after the performance that she blessed her in her own special way and asked her parents to do the same after every performance. “Nazar utaarna is really important,” she remarked, adding that she performs the same for her children.

Before Super Dancer, Neetu was welcomed by Indian Idol 12 where she got emotional when fans crooned Rishi Kapoor's songs. She even spoke about her relationship with late husband during the course of the show. Not only this but the judge Neha Kakkar was presented a shagun ka lifafa by the veteran actress as a token of love for getting married.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after fighting a long battle with leukaemia.

