Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Super Dancer Chapter 4: Badshah, Shilpa Shetty shake legs on 'Genda Phool,' remove footwear for contestants

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most entertaining and loved reality shows of the small screen. Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, the show every now and then grabs limelight either for its contestants or for the special guests. The makers make sure that the interest of the viewers remain the same and therefore invite celebrities week after week to make it interesting. Yet again, the same will take place when rapper Badshah will be seen gracing the stage. Apart from this, another interesting element will be the participation of ex-contestants of the previous seasons of Super Dancer and India's Best Dancer.

This weekend the 'Teen Ka Tadka' will help raise the bar a notch higher as the judges will be seen giving standing ovation after every performance. Not only this, but the 'Dhadkan' actress will be seen grooving on multiple songs, one of which will be Badshah's hit track 'Genda Phool.'

The official Instagram handle of the channel shared the promo of the upcoming episode along with a caption reading, "#SuperDancerChapter4 | Sat - Sun 8 pm Iss weekend @badboyshah ki entry ke saath lagne vala hai #SuperDancers ki performances mein #TeenKaTadka. Dekhiye this week's #TeenKaTadka special episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par."

The episode will also witness the participants challenging Badshah to replicate their moves. Meanwhile, Shilpa was seen climbing the portable stairs a number of times as a mark of respect. Not only this, but she and the rapper removed their footwear as a mark of respect towards the outstanding performances.

Grab a look at how excited the fans seemed to be after looking at the promo here:

Speaking about Super Dancer Chapter 4, it airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm and is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritish Tripathi