Super Dancer 4: Veteran actress Tanuja to grace stage of dance reality show for special episode

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome the celebrated veteran actress Tanuja on the show. All the contestants will pay a tribute to the star and perform on her iconic classic songs.



From dancing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and to blowing whistles for some of the fantabulous performances by the contestants, Tanuja seems to have had a great time on the sets of the dance reality show.



Moreover, she was in for a surprise when her daughters Kajol and Tanisha had a special message recorded for her. From Tanuja taking to the stage and shaking a leg with the contestants on the song ‘Aao Twist Karein’, to super guru’s giving a fantastic tribute to the legendary actress, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is a must-see this weekend!

A promo of a dance performance by Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu was also shared by sony on their Instagram account.

Meanwhile, show's judge Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday mourned the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Sharing a photo of him, she wrote on Instagram, "A legend... an icon! From being called the Tragedy King to being an institution for generations of performers, there'll never be anyone like you. Your legacy will live on forever. Sending prayers & love to Sairaji & family. May your soul rest in peace, #DilipKumar Saab."

