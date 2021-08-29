Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapur dance their heart out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani and Geeta Kapur dance their heart out

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has resumed work and joined the sets of dancing reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 as a judge. The actress went missing from the show after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn films case. On Sunday, Farah Khan Kunder shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show, which also featured Shilpa Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapur and Paritosh Tripathi.

The clip began with Shilpa, Farah, Rithvik and Geeta dancing on the stage to KiDi’s Touch It. Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “#friendsreunion,” and added a heart emoji. Fans showered love on the post. “All together look so beautiful... Love you too,” one wrote. “Wow, superb dance,” another said.

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's childhood throwback picture from her first photoshoot will melt your heart

A couple of days after Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty's comeback film Hungama 2 had released on OTT. The actress was admired for her film and had also faced backlash as part of the viewers demanded to boycott the film because of the controversy.