Super Dancer 4: Sachin, Supriya Pilgaonkar dance their hearts out as they perform Lavani

This weekend, the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 saw Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar as special guests. In today's episode, contestants Pratiti Das and her choreographer Shweta Warrier gave a strong fusion performance by mixing 'Lavani' and 'Bharatanatyam'. their performance on song 'Pinga' was not only praised by the judges, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, but it also forced the Pilgaonkars to shake a leg. The duo performed Lavani exceptionally impressing one and all.

Watch Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar's performance here:

During the episode, praising the contestant, actor Sachin pointed out the nuances with which the two girls managed both dance forms. “In one form, you don’t have movement of the waist, and the other form cannot be complete without movement of the waist. So, to bring these two forms together, is very difficult, but you did it very well,” media reports quoted Sachin as saying.

Further, he also explained that the term Lavani originated from the word Lavanya, which means beauty and complimented the Super Dancer contestant duo for doing complete justice to it with their act.

Meanwhile, just like many other shows, the makers of SD4 decided to move to a new location, given the COVID 19 curbs laid down by the Maharashtra government. After the show moved to a new location, Malaika Arora stepped in place of Shilpa Shetty to judge the contestants.