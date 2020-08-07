Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILGROVER/FILEIMAGE Sunil Grover all set to return with new comedy show for COVID-19 relief with Shilpa Shinde and others

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is popularly known for the role of Guthi and Mashoor Gulati he played in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after a dispute between him and the show's host Kapil Sharma during a flight, he left the show midway. Well now, the latest report states that Grover who has also worked in Salman Khan's film 'Bharat' is all set to return to the Television through a new comedy show. It will air on Star Bharat and will be called 'Gangs Of Filmistan,' says a Mumbai Mirror report. Not just him, the show will also feature Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Upasana Singh, Paritosh Tripathi and Siddharth Sagar. It is also being said that the show's proceeds will go towards COVID-19 relief.

Talking about the show, Sunil told Mirror, "I don’t know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain and that’s what I aim to do."

The show will not have any celebrity guests or live audience and will feature Sunil playing the role of a don who wants to be entertained. This will lead in people coming forward and performing. He further said, "For the first time I will be sitting on the other side and this way, will automatically observe social distancing."

"I will not be revisiting any of my iconic characters, like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. I come with a new character, but with same old intentions. I hadn’t planned on doing a show, but the offer was too good to pass up," he added.

Meanwhile, the producer Preeti Simones while talking about the show's format told TOI, "It is a daily show. The first time we are doing a daily series. It is a very fiction meets non-fiction space. Sunil Grover is playing a mad landlord in the show and the tenants will be played by seven TV stars. They will have to entertain him in order to survive in the house because of the lockdown and coronavirus and he has no cable connection. Basically, it is an entertaining, spoof format show."

On the work front, he was last seen in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' which starred Adaa Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Jatinder Suri, Ali Asgar, Sughanda Mishra, Upasana Singh and Farah Khan in it.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage