Sunil Grover's late Holi wish leaves netizens in splits, say 'Holi is over, it's Diwali now'

Image Source : TWITTER/@_MK_HERE_ Sunil Grover's late Holi wish leaves netizens in splits

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover on Wednesday took to his Twitter to wish his fans on Holi. While the world celebrated Holi on March 29th, the actor was a bit late to the party and wished his fans two days late. "Happy Holi guys," Grover tweeted. His wish left the netizens amused who were quick to question if he had a lot of 'bhang' on Holi and is still hungover.

One Twitter user said, "Sir Holi khatm. bhang ka nasha aaj utara hai kya. Sorry don't mind. Just kidding." Another commented, "You are just a tad too late... Holi is over, it's Diwali now." Netizens also shared memes of Sunil Grover's popular character Dr. Mashoor Gulati with his dialogue 'Kaisa Laga Mera Mazaak.' Check out hilarious reactions here-

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Sunil Grover will be making a comeback in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, his spokesperson rubbished the rumours. According to the reports in TOI, Sunil Grover's close people confirmed that he is NOT returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Sunil Grover was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's web series Tandav and his role was much applauded by the viewers. The actor had earlier claimed that he is looking forward to doing more roles in films and his focus lies there only.