Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis surgery after Stage IV diagnosis: Not sharing this for sympathy

New Delhi:

Actor Sumona Chakravarti was away from social media for nearly two months. She has finally revealed the reason behind her absence. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared that she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis after her condition worsened despite years of treatment. She also wrote about being objectified on social media, mostly by men.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), "Endometriosis is a chronic disease and symptoms include: severe pain during menstruation; heavy menstrual bleeding; chronic pelvic pain (pain that does not go away when the menstrual cycle ends); infertility; and abdominal bloating and nausea."

What did Sumona Chakravarti write?

Sumona, who had spoken about being diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis in 2021, revealed that she underwent surgery on May 4. "Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months," she wrote.

Sharing more about her health, the actor added, "On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years." She said the last two months have been all about recovery. According to Sumona, she focused on healing both physically and mentally and now feels much better. She also thanked her doctors and everyone who supported her through the journey. The actor admitted she often felt like checking WhatsApp and Instagram during this period, but realised she needed to prioritise herself. "After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work, family, friends, and life," she wrote.

Sumona also shared that her relationship with social media is changing. Instead of chasing likes and followers, she now wants to create a meaningful community, especially for women. She hopes to use her platform to talk about topics such as physical and mental health, endometriosis, perimenopause, wellness, books, travel, food, pets, and choosing different life paths, including staying single or being part of a DINK (double income, no kids) couple.

Sumona Chakravarti wrote about being objectified by men

In the same post, Sumona opened up about the kind of comments she has received online over the years. She said many of them objectified her body or contained inappropriate remarks, most of which came from men. Despite that, she made it clear she has no plans to step away from acting.

"So, what's the solution? Yes, I am an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath," she wrote. The actor also said she has always kept her personal life private and plans to continue doing so. However, she chose to speak about her battle with endometriosis because she hopes it might help someone going through the same experience.

Reflecting on turning 38 in June, Sumona said her birthday reminded her that genuine relationships exist beyond social media. She added that she now values real life far more than online validation. She also revealed that the surgery has left her with three visible scars on her abdomen. While they still bother her, she has started looking at them differently. "Scars and memories are proof of a life lived," she wrote.

Ending her note on a hopeful note, Sumona said she wants her Instagram page to reflect who she truly is. She promised fans they would continue seeing updates about her work, workouts and everyday life. She also revealed that she celebrated her 38th birthday with a last-minute trip to Istanbul, adding, "38 looks good on me".

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti formerly played Kapil Sharma's reel wife in his comedy show.

Also read: Think it’s just IBS? Expert warns these symptoms could actually be endometriosis