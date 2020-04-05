Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul announce pregnancy in a unique way, call it 'our new project together'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul announce pregnancy in a unique way

While the world is witnessing a dark time with more and more people succumbing to coronavirus pandemic daily, Internet sensation and actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife Ekta Kaul have good news for their fans. The couple is expecting their first child together. The couple got hitched in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Taking to social media, Sumeet and Ekta announced the news in the most quirky way. The actress shared a photo with Sumeet kissing on her head and wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US." On the other hand, Sumeet shared a couple of photos with Ekta and wrote, "Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it’s life altering.

#cooljr is on it’s way." He also wrote #newroommate, making reference to his most popular web series Permanent Roommates. Check out-

The news broke the internet immediately. Fans poured in their wishes for the soon-to-be-parents. One user wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @ektakaul11 . Stay blessed always . Take care" Celebrities like Sapna Pabbi, Charu Asopa and others also congratulated the couple. Charu wrote, "Charu masi is soooo happy"

Sumeet Vyas married actress and girlfriend Ekta Kaul in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on September 15, 2018. The wedding took place in Jammu which is Ekta's hometown. Ekta Kaul, best known for her role in television show Mere Angne Mein, looked gorgeous in a maroon lehenga and she added a soft pink dupatta for contrast. She accessorised her look with kundan jewellery and a heavy matching matha-patti.

