Sumbul Touqeer Khan REACTS to rumours of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 'If the offer...'

Bigg Boss 16's youngest contestant and TV show 'Imlie' actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been ruling the headlines for her new OTT show 'Dear Ishq' and her latest bought property. The actress has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience during Bigg Boss participation. She emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Recently, there were rumours that Sumbul will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While nothing official was announced either from the actress or the makers of the show, there was a buzz that the Imlie actress has turned down the KKK13 offer. However, she has denied all these rumours, saying that post 'Bigg Boss 16', she hasn't been offered the stunt-based reality show.

According to IANS, Sumbul said: "Post 'Bigg Boss 16' offers have been coming, I am not in a hurry to sign a show. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has not been offered to me as yet, if the offer comes, I will surely consider it. I respect Rohit Shetty as well as the show. The show has been a game changer for a lot of celebrities and it is one of the top adventure based reality shows."

Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. She is also known for her work in 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein', and later she rose to fame with her titular role in the show 'Imlie'. Recently, Sumbul started a YouTube channel in which she keeps sharing videos about herself and uses it to interact with her fans. While talking about it, she added: "I always wanted to have my own YouTube channel. It is an in-thing and it is a direct medium to connect with your audiences."

Quite satisfied with her career growth, she said: "I believe in living life one day at a time, life is beautiful and one must count their blessings. My father Touqeer Khan has given me an excellent upbringing, I am grateful for everything in life."

