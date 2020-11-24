Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' actress Rajshri Rani ties the knot with her on-screen brother Gaurav Jain

Actors Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Jain got married in an intimate ceremony in Gwalior on November 20.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2020 9:53 IST
'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' actress Rajshri Rani ties the knot with her on-screen brother Gaurav Jain
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIVINEMANTRA

 Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Jain ties the knot

After Niti Taylor and Prachi Tehlan another popular TV actress Rajshri Rani tied the knot during COVID-19 pandemic. Rajshri who gained fame for portraying the lead role in TV show 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki', got married to her beau Gaurav Jain who also happens to be her on-screen brother.

The wedding took place in Gwalior on November 20 and was a hush-hush affair which only had close friends and family considering the ongoing outbreak of the virus. As per reports the duo wanted a destination wedding but they changed their plan due to COVID.

Rajshri looked stunning in her bridal outfit which was a cherry red lehenga where as her groom Gaurav went for an ivory coloured sherwani. She shared a few adorable posts including pics and video on her Instagram handle. 

Take a look at Rajshri's Instagram posts here:

While talking to Times of India about her wedding and safety measures taken during the ceremonies, Rajshri said, "I wanted to have a grand destination wedding, but it turned out to be a close-knit family affair. Brides are usually conscious about their look and the decor, but I was worried about people following mandatory safety rules and protocols. Both Gaurav and I were actively looking after all these things.”.

Meanwhile, we came across some more adorable clicks of the newly wedded couple on social media. Have a look:

 

