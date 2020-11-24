'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' actress Rajshri Rani ties the knot with her on-screen brother Gaurav Jain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIVINEMANTRA Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Jain ties the knot

After Niti Taylor and Prachi Tehlan another popular TV actress Rajshri Rani tied the knot during COVID-19 pandemic. Rajshri who gained fame for portraying the lead role in TV show 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki', got married to her beau Gaurav Jain who also happens to be her on-screen brother.

The wedding took place in Gwalior on November 20 and was a hush-hush affair which only had close friends and family considering the ongoing outbreak of the virus. As per reports the duo wanted a destination wedding but they changed their plan due to COVID.

Rajshri looked stunning in her bridal outfit which was a cherry red lehenga where as her groom Gaurav went for an ivory coloured sherwani. She shared a few adorable posts including pics and video on her Instagram handle.

Take a look at Rajshri's Instagram posts here:

While talking to Times of India about her wedding and safety measures taken during the ceremonies, Rajshri said, "I wanted to have a grand destination wedding, but it turned out to be a close-knit family affair. Brides are usually conscious about their look and the decor, but I was worried about people following mandatory safety rules and protocols. Both Gaurav and I were actively looking after all these things.”.

Meanwhile, we came across some more adorable clicks of the newly wedded couple on social media. Have a look: