Sugandha Mishra on lockdown wedding: 'I want to wear a 10 kg lehenga even if just 20 people will attend'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUGANDHA MISHRA Sugandha Mishra on lockdown wedding: I want to wear 10 kg lehenga even if just 20 people will attend

Comedian, television host and playback singer Sugandha Mishra is all set to tie the knot with her The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sanket Bhosale on April 26. The actor, who will be getting married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana, spoke about how she has been preparing for her perfect wedding attire since December. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to make the announcement.

Sharing the news, Sugandha wrote: "Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love Feeling really grateful for your wishes.. 26.4.2021." The actress also shared two awwdorable pictures with Sanket. She is dressed in a satin gown while the groom-to-be wore jeans and blazer.

Sanket on the other hand, took to his Instagram and wrote: "Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings #FeelingGreat #grateful."

Talking about her wedding lehenga, Sugandha in an interview to TOI, said "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Sugandha also revealed wearing an off-white lehenga on her D-Day and she has written a song that she wanted to sing and perform at her sangeet but Covid-19 induced lockdown didn’t let that plan materialise.

"I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker," she added.

Meanwhile, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on April 17.