'Style icon, legend behaviour...': Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak bombards her post with compliments

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has been setting the internet ablaze with her dead gorgeous pictures. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and treated her fans and followers with yet another series of stunning pictures of herself. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Confidence looks gorgeous on you!!!" Apart from Shweta's grace and elegance oozing from the pictures what caught everyone's attention was her daughter Palak's comments on the post.

Shweta looked breathtakingly beautiful in a beige coloured lehenga with golden embroidery. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and kept her hair loose.

Reacting to the pictures, Palak wrote a series of comments. She said "style icon", "legend behaviour", "show them queen" and "beauty queen".

Shweta often shares pictures from her photoshoots and Palak leaves no stone unturned to root for her mother. Earlier she shared some pictures. Sharing the photos, Shweta had captioned the post, "Last post of the year."

Reacting to it, Palak wrote, "Bow down to the queen herself."

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, her daughter, Palak Tiwari made her music video debut with Harrdy Sandhu in 'Bijlee Bijlee.'