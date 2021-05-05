Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3: Splitsvillains turn into Naagins for 'Dasee toh Fasee' task in Sunny Leone, Rannvijay's show

MTV Splitsvilla X3’s last episode saw Nikita Bhamidipati and Aditi Rajput winning the Silver Opportunity Task. Aditi who was almost dumped in the last dome session and Nikita who was considered a weak link have definitely turned the tables proving their worth to the rest of the Splitsvillains. In this week’s episode, both the girls with their better halves will be seen challenging one Golden Villa couple each for the Golden Opportunity Task and one can easily place their bets on who will they challenge! Its time for Jay-Aditi Vs Vyomesh-Arushi and Samarthya-Nikita Vs Nikhil-Avantika to lock horns in the show.

The fun loving hosts, Sunny and Rannvijay introduce the task for this week – “Dasee toh Fasee” which will be performed in two stages. Stage one will have the four boys do whatever it takes to get maximum bites of love from the girls in the villa who have been given a colored Naagin prop. They will be seen twerking, stripping, carrying the girls on their shoulders, washing shoes (Whaaaat!), putting makeup, nail paint and doing all bizarre activities just to get that bite of love.

The girls also have their master plans ready which will include betrayals, backstabbing but some ultra-cute moments as well. The guy getting the maximum bites of love will have an advantage in the next stage.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3 upcoming episode

Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3 upcoming episode

Stage two of the task will have the boys dance like snakes while their swinging partners will need to throw balloons at them without seeing them. Sounds tricky and confusing right?

Well, tune-in to the episode to find out how the girls perform in this fun task. If the couples from Silver Villa win, they will be saved from the next eliminations and get a chance to go in front of the Oracle and if the Golden Villa couples lose, they will have to face consequences. After all, staying in the Gold Villa isn’t that easy.