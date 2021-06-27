Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3: Romantic dates, fractured friendships and fantastic food is what the episode was all about

After the last week’s cliffhanger in MTV Splitsvilla X3, we have been eager to find out the result of the notorious ‘Hum App Ke Hain Kaun’ activity. The latest twist revealed that Bhoomika, Arushi, and Avantika, who received the most apps, would win a chance to participate in the golden opportunity task for the week! Their first task entailed a romantic date with the four boys from the Silver Villa, with Bhoomika receiving a chance to go on a special jacuzzi date with Nikhil. On the flip side, Arushi and Avantika go on entertaining group dates with Samarthya, Trevon, Gary and Shivam, with the boys pulling antics worth watching!

Introduced by the stunning host Sunny Leone, this week’s Golden opportunity challenge “Serves You Right” presented a task wherein Arushi-Trevon and Avantika-Samarthya served a gourmet 7-course meal to the ideal matches Jay-Aditi and Kevin-Kat. It was either highway or skyway in the world of Splitsvilla and here’s the catch – they have to battle through an elaborate obstacle course to serve the couples! If they drop the meals at any point, that course is not going to count.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3 episode

Managers Bhumika and Nikhil decide which pair did the better job of service and entertainment. The 7-course meal challenge took the contestants through 7 circles of hells and especially with judges like Bhumika and Nikhil. In a signature twist, Rannvijay brought on an expert to give his opinion about the winner, considering the accusations of cheating in the past.

Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3 episode

Bhoomika and Nikhil’s dreamy jacuzzi date leaves Palak in fumes, who gets infuriated by rumors of their intimate connection during the date. While Nikhil has always chosen sticking with Palak as his connection, will this game-changing date create a divide between the two?