Splitsvilla: Sunny Leone shares funny video of prank going wrong on sets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's social media timeline is a goldmine for fun, creative and positive content. From sharing helpline numbers to treating fans to personal photos to sharing professional updates, you can find all about the actress on her Instagram handle. Recently, she took to the photo-sharing app to post a video of a prank going wrong on the sets of her reality show "Splitsvilla".

In the video, the team is on a lunch break when Sunny suddenly enters the dining area and asks what they were doing there as the lunch break was over and that they needed to be back to work. However, the hilarious part is they don't take Sunny seriously. "Prank gone wrong #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaX3 @mtvsplitsvilla #OnSets #BTS," she wrote.

This is not the first time that Sunny treated fans to a fun video from Splitsvilla sets. A few days ago, she shared how she and her team manage to look perfect, but with a twist. Sunny uploaded a funny video on her social media page, where her team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown. In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip her up in the dress. The actress captioned the Instagram video as: "Takes an army to make a gown look perfect."

On the acting front, Sunny is all set to make her digital debut with the web series "Anamika", helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress will engage in action sequences in the series. The series co-stars Sonnalli Seygall.

Meanwhile, she is currently in Kerala shooting for the upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". Directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the film is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.