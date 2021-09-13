Splitsvilla fame Anmol Chaudhary on motherhood: 'I do not regret my decision of being a single parent'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANMOL CHAUDHARY Splitsvilla fame Anmol Chaudhary on motherhood

In a society that judges you for everything, being an unmarried single mother can be nerve-wracking, but Splitsvilla 10 contestant Anmol Chaudhary fought all odds to be one. With no support from her family or the child’s father, Anmol's pregnancy was a challenging one. She was in a relationship with her boyfriend for two years before parting ways and chose to become a single unmarried mother. On September 7, 2020, Anmol had welcomed her boy. Now that her son Jayce has turned a year old, she cannot believe that she has come this far.

In an interview with ETimes, Anmol said, "A few days ago when Jayce was about to turn a year old, I would cry a lot. I can't believe that he is a year old and how far we both have come today. So many things have happened in the past year but now things have finally started stabilising in my life."

"There were times when he was ill and I didn’t know what to do. There were times when he used to stay awake the whole night and I too had to stay awake with him. There were so many times that I questioned myself as a mother. I used to constantly wonder if I'm giving him everything that he needs. But that is how a mother is. Everyone’s definition of a mother is different," she added.

Anmol, who can't wait for her son to grow up, so that the two can travel together, said "I have seen my parents sacrifice everything for their children. As a modern parent, along with that, I also want to have a lot of fun with my kid. I want to do so many things with my son; I cannot wait for him to grow up so that we can start travelling together. I have a full-time maid now, so I can manage my home and work,"

Calling her son a 'motivating force' for her to do better in her career, Anmol added "He is a force which is pushing me in a direction to work harder for both of us. And in this entire journey, my friends have been my biggest supporters and motivators so a big shoutout to all of them."

Anmol took part in Splitsvilla's season 10. She was eliminated after reaching 13th place. She was dumped by Priyank Sharma and Nibedita Pal.