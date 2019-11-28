Splitsvilla 12: Waiting for first semi-finalist of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show? Here's a scoop

MTV is known for its reality shows and one amongst those which has gained popularity year after year is the dating-reality show Splitsvilla. The show which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha invites young girls and boys and gives them a chance to find their true love and to win the show with their partner. After much wait, Splitsvilla 12 also known as Splitsvilla X2 is finally heading towards its finale but before that fans have been eagerly waiting to know who is the first semifinalist this time. So, here's a scoop.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, real names of these 15 celebrities will leave you surprised

In its 16th week, the show will begin on an exciting note with the first semi-final task of the season! Rannvijay and Sunny Leone introduce Love Charger for the ideal matches Alfez-Aaradhana and Shrey-Priyamvada and the chosen ones- Miesha-Ashish, where the ideal matches have to compete with the chosen ones. In this task, the boys will be on a height with a juice jar on them and the girls will be blindfolded, the boys have to direct the girls in the maze and help them collect the juice in the container. Whoever collects maximum litre of juice wins the task and gets direct entry into the finale. The winning couple will be the first entrant to the semi-finale!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, another actress quits show

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's family picture with father Salim, Arpita and others will give you Hum Saath Saath Hain feel

Amidst this, Uday and Hridya get into a verbal rant, because Hridya had dumped Uday in the dome session which didn’t go down well with him.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News