Splitsvilla 12: Waiting for first semi-finalist of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show? Here's a scoop

MTV is known for its reality shows and one amongst those which has gained popularity year after year is the dating-reality show Splitsvilla. The show which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha invites young girls and boys and gives them a chance to find their true love and to win the show with their partner. After much wait, Splitsvilla 12 also known as Splitsvilla X2 is finally heading towards its finale but before that fans have been eagerly waiting to know who is the first semifinalist this time. So, here's a scoop.
In its 16th week, the show will begin on an exciting note with the first semi-final task of the season! Rannvijay and Sunny Leone introduce Love Charger for the ideal matches Alfez-Aaradhana and Shrey-Priyamvada and the chosen ones- Miesha-Ashish, where the ideal matches have to compete with the chosen ones. In this task, the boys will be on a height with a juice jar on them and the girls will be blindfolded, the boys have to direct the girls in the maze and help them collect the juice in the container. Whoever collects maximum litre of juice wins the task and gets direct entry into the finale. The winning couple will be the first entrant to the semi-finale!
Amidst this, Uday and Hridya get into a verbal rant, because Hridya had dumped Uday in the dome session which didn’t go down well with him.
