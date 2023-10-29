Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal levels SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui, says 'hath pakad liya tha'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Soniya Bansal and Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is catching its flow with each episode. Soniya Bansal became the first contestant to get eliminated from the reality show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Post her eviction, Bansal opened up about her equation with the contestants and also made some shocking allegations against comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In an interview with Times Now, Soniya Bansal accused the comedian of touching her without her consent. She said "I had very little interaction with Munawar. I would never listen to him; hence, he would prefer not to talk to me. I had maintained by safe distance from him," she said.

Bansal added that Munawar Faruqui held her hands once following which she asked him to speak from a distance. "I expected him to maintain distance from me," she said.

Soniya further commented on Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship. Calling it fake, the actor said Chopra is a very strong-minded girl and is playing a game. "She feels that she is very weak in the game but she is using Munawar to survive in the game," she claimed.

For those uninitiated, Bansal began her career in modelling. She later went on to work in Hindi films like Naughty Gang (2019), Dubki (2021), and Game 100 Crore Ka (2022), starring Shakti Kapoor. Hailing from Agra, the actor last appeared in two Telugu films this year, Dheera and Yes Boss.

Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. The actor claimed to be Isha Malviya's current boyfriend, however, she denied the same.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Samarth Jurel, and Manasvi Mamgai.

