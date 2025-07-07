Smriti Irani's first look of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes goes viral, netizens say Tulsi is back The first look of Tulsi Virani from the hit television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Season 2 went viral on social media. The role was played by the former actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

The first look of the former actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani from the much-anticipated return of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' has taken the internet by storm. The iconic television show, which aired in the year 2000 and successfully ran for almost eight years till 2008, is all set for its second instalment. By sharing an Instagram post, the social media company, 'Instant Bollywood', shared the first look of Smriti Irani on Monday.

In the post, Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani in the show, can be seen in a maroon-coloured saree with her signature style red bindi, along with traditional jewellery. Social media users were quick to react to this post and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "Bring back all popular tv shows again." Another user commented, "Tulsi nailed her character."

Check the post below:

Last week, Smriti Irani took to her official Instagram handle to share her gratitude towards the show on its 25th anniversary. She wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope." The post further reads, "To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be."

The main star cast of the iconic show includes Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Mansukh Virani, Madira Bedi as Dr Mandira Gujral, Dinesh Thakur as Govardhan Virani, Sudha Shivpuri as Amba Virani and others. Reportedly, the second season of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was earlier scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2025; however, it has been delayed now.

