'The baby is having a baby…': Smriti Irani reunites with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Karishma Tanna

New Delhi:

TV actress Karishma Tanna recently had a reunion "full circle" moment with her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani. The pictures from their reunion have drawn attention online. Actor-politician Smriti Irani took to her Instagram to share the picture and penned an emotional note. Their meeting also came at an important point in Karishma’s life as she prepares to become a mother.

Along with a picture, Smriti Irani shared a heartfelt note and reflected on Karishma Tanna’s journey, who is pregnant with her first child. She wrote, “The baby is having a baby,” and added that she still remembers her as a "lanky teenager racing through the corridors of a television set, unaware of the remarkable woman she would become."

Smriti Irani's emotional note on Karishma Tanna

In her Instagram post, Smriti Irani wrote, "The baby is having a baby. And somewhere in my heart, I’m still looking at that lanky teenager racing through the corridors of a television set, unaware of the remarkable woman she would become. God bless you, Tanna. May your journey into motherhood be filled with grace, laughter, good health, and immeasurable love. The next role of your life awaits, and I know you’ll be brilliant in it."

Karishma Tanna calls reunion a 'full circle' moment

Karishma Tanna also shared pictures from the reunion on her Instagram. She called it a "full circle moment" and posted images from the meeting. She wrote, "Started my journey with her in Kyunki. and some years later, here we are. Full circle moment. Thanku @smritiiraniofficial This was a truly special (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARISHMA TANNA)Screengrab taken from Karishma Tanna's Instagram stories.

The reunion holds significance because Karishma Tanna made her television debut with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She played the role of Smriti Irani’s character Tulsi Virani’s niece, Indira Gandhi, also referred to as Indira Virani. Karishma remained part of the soap opera until 2005.

More about Karishma Tanna's personal and professional life

For the unversed, actress Karishma Tanna got married to businessman Varun Bangera in 2022 and earlier this year announced that they are expecting their first child. She recently shared pictures from her traditional South Indian Tulu-style baby shower celebrations.

On the work front, she was last seen in the crime thriller series Scoop alongside Harman Baweja and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, in key roles. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna glows in saree at godh bharai ceremony: 'Deeply special for both of us and our little baby'