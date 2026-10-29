Smita Bansal, Balika Vadhu actress, looks stunning in a white bridal gown as she renews vows in Goa

Television actress Smita Bansal recently celebrated 25 years of togetherness with her husband, Ankush Mohla, in a special way. The Balika Vadhu star renewed her wedding vows with Ankush during an intimate white wedding-style ceremony in Goa.

Pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's special day. Their friends from the television industry shared moments from the event.

Smita Bansal and Ankush Mohla's white wedding

In one photo, Ankush is seen kissing Smita on the cheek as she smiles with her eyes closed. The actress looked radiant in a white bridal gown, while Ankush wore a dark suit and held her close.

Another video shows Smita walking down the aisle as her bridesmaids cheer for her. The ceremony appears to have taken place outdoors, with the sea adding to the setting. The venue featured cream-coloured seating, floral decorations and a beautifully arranged ceremony space.

A decorative sign bearing the names “Ankush & Smita” and the date October 26 was also spotted at the venue. The display marked the couple's 25 years together.

Neha Marda, Sangita Ghosh attend the celebration

Several television personalities shared glimpses of the celebration online. Neha Marda, who worked with Smita on Balika Vadhu, was among those associated with the special occasion. Sangita Ghosh, Jayati Bhatia and others also shared pictures and videos from the event.

Smita became a household name for her portrayal of Sumitra Singh in Balika Vadhu. She shared a close on-screen bond with Neha, who played Gehna. Their characters were sisters-in-law in the Singh family.

Smita Bansal and Ankush Mohla's relationship

Smita and Ankush have been married since 2002. Ankush is an actor and television director. The couple have two daughters, Stasha and Anaagha.

The two also appeared together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2012. Their participation received appreciation from viewers, as Smita returned to dancing just around three months after giving birth to her second daughter. She impressed both the judges and the audience with her energy and dedication.

Apart from Balika Vadhu, Smita has appeared in several television shows, including Amanat, Aashirwad and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her portrayal of Sumitra Singh remains one of her best-known roles on television.

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