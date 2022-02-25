Smart Jodi Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Gaurav Taneja-Ritu participants of reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STAR PLUS 'Smart Jodi' will air on Star Plus from February 27.

A new reality show titled, Smart Jodi is set to bring real-life celebrity couples and their unseen chemistry, stories and romantic moments on screen. The celebrity reality show is adapted from the popular Star Maa show Ishmart Jodi, which is hosted by Ohmkar. On the Telugu show, popular celebrities and their real-life partners battle it out against each other in fun tasks. The fun reality show will feature 10 couples. Take a look at the confirmed list of the contestants here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to share screen space with her husband Vicky Jain in the show. The couple got married on December 14, 2021, in a grand wedding. She was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee

Gaurav Taneja, commonly known as the Flying Beast, is one of the most successful Indian YouTubers with over 10 million subscribers. Not just that, he is a vlogger, fitness enthusiast, nutritionist, lifestyle mentor, bodybuilder, gamer, hands-on father, licensed commercial pilot and soon-to-be lawyer. The 35-year-old YouTuber is married to Ritu Rathee who is also a commercial pilot and leading mommy influencer. The couple got married in 2015 and are proud parents to two adorable daughters, Kairavi (Rasbhari) and Chaitravi (Pihu).

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who had got married on November 30, 2021 will be seen as one of the participants among numerous other celeb couples.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Television's popular actor Arjun Bijlani will be participating with his wife Neha Swami. Earlkier, the actor had expressed his excitement to work with his wife for the first time. The couple had tied the knot in 2013. They have a son Ayaan who will also be seen making an appearance in one of the episodes of the show.

Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan will share screen space with his wife, Natalya Ilina. Reportedly, the couple got married in 2020. Natalya is a very famous internet celebrity who hails from Kazakhstan.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree will return to screen with the love of her life Himalaya Dasani. She had taken a break from the entertainment industry after she married businessman Dasani in 1990. The couple has two children: Abhimanyu Dasani, a boy, and Avantika Dasani, a girl.

Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari

Singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi Joshi are the next contestants to participate in the show. The couple got married as per Hindu rituals in Kanpur on 23 February 2018. They were blessed with a baby girl on 28 December 2018.

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli

Actor Balraj Syal and singer Deepti Tuli's wedding was held on August 7, 2020 in Jalandhar. The couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time together.

Monalisa and Vikraant Singh

Monalisa will be participating with her husband Vikraant Singh. The couple got married in 2017.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya

Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and his wife Vidya will also participate in the reality show. He was a part of the iconic 1983 World Cup-winning cricket squad.

